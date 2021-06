Telescópio Hubble da NASA examina uma misteriosa galáxia no espaço com ‘segredo oculto’

NGC 3254 looks like a typical spiral galaxy, viewed side-on. However, NGC 3254 has a secret hiding in plain sight – it’s a Seyfert galaxy.



Seyfert galaxies have cores that release as much energy as the rest of the galaxy put together: