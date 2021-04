On March 31, #teamHCSO & @MyFWC received a call at 8:45 a.m. regarding an alligator under a car at an apartment complex in Tampa. This was no small gator, it was 10’2”! FWC dispatched a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to safely transfer the alligator to an alligator farm. pic.twitter.com/7cZQyrvcm2