VÍDEO: Mulher recebe bilhetes avisando que píton está escondida no carro e encontra surpresa

Warning notes lead to finding big snake under bonnet 📝

Warning notes lead to finding big snake under bonnet 📝

This is not something you want to wake up to in the morning being written all over your vehicle, with someone leaving 4 notes on this ladies car in Currimundi warning her, they saw a snake underneath it!!

Before even entering and driving the car, we arrived to search for the snake, finding a 2m Coastal Carpet Python curled up under the bonnet keeping dry from the morning rain.

An awesome community act for the snake and the car owner who originally thought it was a sick prank 😆

We relocated the snake back to the natural bush land where it is now out of harms way

– Stu

** to use this video in a commercial player or in broadcast, please email licensing@storyfull.com **

Publicado por Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 en Domingo, 24 de enero de 2021