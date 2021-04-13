logo
Foco
Entretenimento
Estilo de Vida
Colunistas
Social
Horóscopo

A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de março de 2021.

CONFIRA MAIS: Jogos gratuitos para membros PlayStation Plus de abril: Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm e Zombie Army 4

PlayStation Store - Mortal Kombat X
Reprodução

“Em primeiro lugar, Mortal Kombat X. Um pouco de nostalgia levou a comunidade a eleger este ‘klássico’ como o mais baixado para PS4”, detalhou.

  • Jogos de PS4
  • 1 Mortal Kombat X
  • 2 Grand Theft Auto V
  • 3 FIFA 21
  • 4 Minecraft
  • 5 Little Nightmares
  • 6 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
  • 7 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
  • 8 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • 10 God of War
  • 11 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  • 12 The Crew 2
  • 13 Need for Speed Heat
  • 14 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • 15 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 16 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
  • 17 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
  • 18 NBA 2K21
  • 19 Friday the 13th: The Game
  • 20 Watch Dogs 2

“Em segundo lugar, Grand Theft Auto V, nunca longe do pódio, quase sempre aqui, roubando ação e emoção”.

  • Jogos de PS5
  • 1 FIFA 21
  • 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • 3 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 4 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • 5 Watch Dogs: Legion
  • 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • 7 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
  • 8 It Takes Two
  • 9 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • 10 Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • 11 WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  • 12 Yakuza: Like a Dragon
  • 13 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • 14 Demon’s Souls
  • 15 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  • 16 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
  • 17 Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • 18 Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
  • 19 DIRT 5
  • 20 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

“Fechando o top 3, o nosso velho amigo, FIFA, mas em sua mais nova versão, FIFA 21”, completou.

  • Jogos de PS VR
  • 1 Beat Saber
  • 2 Blood & Truth
  • 3 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • 4 SUPERHOT VR
  • 5 PlayStation VR Worlds
  • 6 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • 7 Job Simulator
  • 8 Moss
  • 9 Dream Match Tennis VR
  • 10 DOOM 3: VR Edition

Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de março em várias categorias.

  • Jogos Gratuitos – PlayStation Store
  • 1 Fortnite
  • 2 Call of Duty: Warzone
  • 3 Rocket League
  • 4 Brawlhalla
  • 5 Vigor
  • 6 Genshin Impact
  • 7 Destiny 2
  • 8 Apex Legends
  • 9 Rogue Company
  • 10 Warface

Com informações da Sony

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Metro World News Brasil
09 Abril 2021
Pesquisa Game Brasil: mulheres continuam representando a maioria entre jogadores no país