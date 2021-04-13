A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de março de 2021.
“Em primeiro lugar, Mortal Kombat X. Um pouco de nostalgia levou a comunidade a eleger este ‘klássico’ como o mais baixado para PS4”, detalhou.
- Jogos de PS4
- 1 Mortal Kombat X
- 2 Grand Theft Auto V
- 3 FIFA 21
- 4 Minecraft
- 5 Little Nightmares
- 6 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- 7 Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
- 8 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 10 God of War
- 11 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- 12 The Crew 2
- 13 Need for Speed Heat
- 14 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- 15 Mortal Kombat 11
- 16 DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ
- 17 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- 18 NBA 2K21
- 19 Friday the 13th: The Game
- 20 Watch Dogs 2
“Em segundo lugar, Grand Theft Auto V, nunca longe do pódio, quase sempre aqui, roubando ação e emoção”.
- Jogos de PS5
- 1 FIFA 21
- 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- 3 Mortal Kombat 11
- 4 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- 5 Watch Dogs: Legion
- 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 7 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- 8 It Takes Two
- 9 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 10 Immortals Fenyx Rising
- 11 WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- 12 Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- 13 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- 14 Demon’s Souls
- 15 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- 16 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- 17 Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- 18 Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
- 19 DIRT 5
- 20 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
“Fechando o top 3, o nosso velho amigo, FIFA, mas em sua mais nova versão, FIFA 21”, completou.
- Jogos de PS VR
- 1 Beat Saber
- 2 Blood & Truth
- 3 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- 4 SUPERHOT VR
- 5 PlayStation VR Worlds
- 6 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- 7 Job Simulator
- 8 Moss
- 9 Dream Match Tennis VR
- 10 DOOM 3: VR Edition
Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de março em várias categorias.
- Jogos Gratuitos – PlayStation Store
- 1 Fortnite
- 2 Call of Duty: Warzone
- 3 Rocket League
- 4 Brawlhalla
- 5 Vigor
- 6 Genshin Impact
- 7 Destiny 2
- 8 Apex Legends
- 9 Rogue Company
- 10 Warface
Com informações da Sony
