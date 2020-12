VÍDEO: Família ouviu barulhos no teto da casa durante um ano e descobriu que uma enorme píton morava lá

Central Coast python

No big deal, just a 3 metre diamond python travelling down a Central Coast window. 😬🐍

"We have been hearing noises for about a year. My husband often joked about the python on the roof…turns out he was right," Peta said.

Good grief.

📹 Peta Norton in Wyoming

Publicado por ABC Sydney en Lunes, 30 de noviembre de 2020