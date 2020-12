Vídeo mostra momento em que filhote de cachorro é salvo de píton que o atacou no quintal de casa

Python latches onto puppy dog in backyard

Watch how suddenly nine-week-old puppy Jasper is grabbed by a carpet python in his backyard on the Sunshine Coast.

Keep a close on the chilli bush in the centre of the video – the snake leaps out, latches on. and wraps itself around the dog on in the blink of an eye.

Owner Michelle and her 13-year-old daughter Mikayla helped wrestle the snake off Jasper.

"If anyone else in our community has a little dog or puppy please be aware of what a snake is capable of doing," Michelle said.

Thankfully both Jasper and the python are OK.

"Jasper's great. The snake bit his ear but we treated it with some ointment and he’s still full of puppy energy and thankfully he’s still going out to do his business in the backyard without fear," Michelle said.

It's VERY similar to another story we had earlier this week – 10-week old puppy Wally (also on the Sunshine Coast) was also attacked by a carpet python. MORE: https://ab.co/2V6paQk

📹: Wolf Hope via YouTube (https://bit.ly/3loxR3z)

