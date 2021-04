The Mamba Battlefield! In the beginning of June, there was great excitement in the Escombe area. Being mamba mating season, a female, residing in a cliff with properties above and below, had left a scent trail, that drew in males. And when two males bumped into each other, they were not happy! Watch here as I go for two wrestling pairs, as well as another male who was on his way to the battle zone. I absolutely loved this experience! 😀 Big thank you to all who were involved here! ~Nick Evans 072 809 5806 [email protected]