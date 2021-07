Susto no banheiro: Mulher encontra píton verde enrolada em papel higiênico e imagens surpreendem nas redes sociais

Carpet Python caught from a bathroom drain. Our south side snake catcher Bryce was called to a property in Tarragindi this afternoon, after the residents had noticed the bathroom starting to flood during a shower. Upon investigating the pipe to locate what was causing the blockage, they noticed an eye reflection staring back at them! This 2m Coastal Carpet Python was discovered to be the culprit causing the blockage! Call us 24/7 for snake advice and relocations Brisbane snake catcher 0413 028 081 Gold Coast snake catcher 0418 738 228