DisneylandForward: o ‘pequeno’ parque da Disney pretende crescer ainda mais

CenTOONial Park, uma das Novas Experiências no Disneyland Park

One of the new areas coming to Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., will be CenTOONial Park, the first space guests will see when they enter the reimagined land beginning March 8, 2023. This natural space will be anchored by two interactive play experiences. At the center of CenTOONial Park will be a fountain, designed for play, which will also become a center icon for Mickey's Toontown. At its base, water tables will invite guests to play with the water and have a sensory experience. At night, the fountain will be brought to life in a unique spectacle. A nearby dreaming tree with sculpted tree roots will provide an opportunity for children to play, crawl and explore, and undulating topography will offer rolling hills and a place to sit and dream. (Artist Concept/Disneyland Resort)