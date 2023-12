Picles no bar: TikTok agita as festas com drinks bizarros e ingredientes inusitados

In a world of pickles, which cocktail would you choose🥒 ?? Tag 3 friends who loves pickles more than anything! Pickle Martini: Ingredients: - ice - or pickle infused vodka - 1 ounce extra dry vermouth - 2 ounces pickle juice Directions - Add all to shaker & shake for 30 seconds - pour into glass - garnish with pickle Pickle Infused Shot Ingredients: - 2 pickles - 1 cup pickle juice - 1 1/2 cups of vodka Directions: - store for 1 day or longer - then use to drink Pickle Bloody Mary Ingredients: - 1 cup bloody mary mix - 4 oz vodka - 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce - 1 tbsp horseradish - 2 tsp hot sauce - Juice of 1/2 a lemon - black pepper - 1 or 2 celery sticks Directions: - combine tomato juice, vodka, Worcestershire, horseradish, hot sauce, lemon juice, pepper, pickle juice & shake up with ice. - pour into glass with a stalk of celery - garnish with pickles