Mel e alho: a mais nova tendência caseira contra gripe

🍯Fermented Garlic Honey! (Best Pizza Topping)🍯 Here’s a fun, hands-off kitchen project for your to try. Garlic honey is delicious, super healthy and easy as fork to make. Full recipe and notes are over on my website. 🤘🏼 Adam #fermentation #garlic #honey #condiments #easyrecipes #pizza #fermentationstation #garlichoney #omnivorousadam #cooking