Mel B instiga confiança feminina com campanha 'seja confiante', da Pour Moi

Mel B And Daughter Phoenix Flaunt Their Summer Bodies In Pour Moi Lingerie Campaign: ‘It’s All About Feeling Fabulous’



Mel B brought out her daughter Phoenix, 24, and her mother Andrea, 65, on the shoot for the Own Your Confidence campaign launched by l… https://t.co/NsJFjA1Lrn pic.twitter.com/4aYgNEsU3v