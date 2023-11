Homem vive secretamente em shopping por seis meses; ele tinha até mesa de estudo

A man managed to live in a Shanghai shopping centre for six months completely unnoticed. He’d rlly made a house a home, with a tent, table, chair and computer, and wandered around every day to charge his devices. But he’s now been arrested after a security guard stumbled across his makeshift home. #fyp #viralvideo #china #shanghai #housing #housingcrisis #strangehouse #housingmarket #shoppingcentre #worldnews #chinanews #weirdnews #crimetok