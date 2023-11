Mulher é acusada de tentar matar ex-marido quatro vezes com refeições envenenadas

An Australian woman at the centre of the shroom scandal has been charged with three counts of murder, four months after she apparently used poisonous mushrooms in a beef Wellington lunch at Leongatha, Victoria. Erin Patterson will face the court on Friday. #fyp #victoria #deadcapmushrooms #erinpatterson #scandal #poison #poisonous #poisonousmushroom #mushroom #drama #familyaffair #charged #court #murder #australia #shocking