Viajante compartilha truque de 30 segundos para descontos em reservas do Airbnb

How To Get Discounted Airbnb Stays 🏡 . Accommodation has been so expensive lately! From UK staycations to international stays to weekends in Europe😭 I think this is the highest I've ever seen accommodation prices💰 . HACK ‼️⬇️ Send this message to the Airbnb host "Hi, I hope you are well. I love this property and really want to stay here. I was wondering if there was anything you could do on the rate, as it's slightly out of my budget" . ✨ I say this every single time, and it works a treat ✨ . Will you use this hack on your next trip?📍