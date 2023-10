Professora é agredida por aluno; o motivo: um videogame

Brendan Depa, then 17, violently hurled Matanzas High School paraprofessional Joan Naydich to the ground,then could be seen in the video kicking and punching her in the back and head more than a dozen times. Of course he's b.l.a.c.k.,wht u'd expect. #blm #newyorkpost #florida #us pic.twitter.com/SJTDV7wdS9