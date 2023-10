Jovem preso com planos detalhados de “matar todos” em sua antiga escola secundária

DON'T BE A VICTIM YOU NEVER KNOW WHO'S PLANNING TO KILL AND WHERE 19YO PULLED OVER DURING ROUTINE TRAFFIC STOP, WHEN POLICE FIND A "HIT LIST" OF MULTIPLE PEOPLE HE WAS GOING TO KILL PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL DOI: 18SEP2023 On 18SEP2023, 19yo Henry Horton IV was pulled over in his white pickup truck for a headlight being out. During this stop, police found multiple written threats and a list of multiple people that Horton planned to kill. He was planning a mass shooting and listed every victim he was wanting to locate. Okeechobee High School was one of the main targets on Henry's list. The probable cause affidavit read: During a search of Horton’s vehicle, the officer found multiple handwritten notes with a plan to purchase firearms and “kill everyone at OHS (Okeechobee High School) with my guns. Horton graduated from the high school, located in Okeechobee County, in May 2022. Horton did advise officers that he's had mental health issues in the past and he's recently had thoughts of wanting to commit a massive homicide scene. When Horton resided in Virgina prior to moving to Florida, he claimed he willingly checked himself into a hospital to undergo a mental health evaluation. He also stated that he wanted to complete all of his killings when he turned 22yo and in his birthday. Horton's 22nd birthday is 2JAN2026. Horton said he planned on killing 15 people from the high school. Horton was asked where was he heading when he was pulled over, Horton advised officers he was on his way to Miami to look at church. Horton said when he was done killing everyone in the school, he wanted to go to a church in Miami and kill 10 people there. The affidavit also stated: Horton said he had also visited and studied Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A mass shooter killed 17 people and injured 17 others at the Broward County school on Valentine’s Day 2018. Horton was Baker Acted and sent to a facility to get further treatment and evaluations done. On 29SEP2023, Horton is talked to again by Detectives, Horton admitted he wrote a manifesto and had written threats to kill his stepmother. An arrest warrant was issued for Horton and he was arrested and charged with intimidation with written threats to kill or harm another individual. He remains booked in the Palm Beach County Jail on a $1 million bond. Horton is scheduled to appear in court on November 6, according to court records. #okeechobee #okeechobeecounty #OkeechobeeFL #okeechobeeflorida #okeechobeehigh #activeshooter #share #scarystories #massshooting #thankful #Florida #palmbeachcounty