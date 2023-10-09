Homem finge ataques cardíacos para evitar pagar conta em 20 restaurantes

EXCLUSIVE - Pictured: Newlywed couple who left their lavish Italian wedding reception dinner for 80 guests without paying the £7,000 bill and fled the country - as restaurant owner says he could now go bust This is the first picture of a couple who fled their lavish Italian wedding reception dinner and left the owner with an outstanding £7,000 bill. Moreno Priorietti and Andrae Svenja did a runner after getting married last August at the exclusive seafood restaurant where they enjoyed a banquet with 80 guests. When the owner went to collect on their bill, he found to his dismay that the couple had not only left town, but had fled the country - with their family in tow. Now, owner Enzo Fabrizi is determined recoup the unpaid bill, telling MailOnline that if the couple do not send him what they owe, it could put him out of business. Speaking exclusively to MailOnline, lawyer Lugi Tozzi - who is representing the owner of Ristorante La Rotonda where the reception was held in August - said: 'A formal complaint has been filed with the local police. 'The matter is now in their hands, and it would be in the best interests of the couple to hand themselves into the authorities or better still pay the outstanding debt. 'My client is prepared to drop the action once the bill is settled and therefore avoid any protracted legal action.' Mr Fabrizi told MailOnline: 'We had correspondence with them until a few weeks ago and they kept saying they would pay but then no money arrived. 'After a while the requests we sent them to settle the bill were unanswered and then I noticed they had both deleted their profiles from Facebook . 'For a small place like mine 8,000 Euro is a considerable amount of money and I need to have this bill settled as I have suppliers to pay and other overheads. 'If it's not settled soon, it could put me out of business. I'm happy to drop the legal action as soon as I'm paid but I can't get any response from them and have hired a lawyer. 'All I know is that he was a friend of a friend and he worked as a mechanic Iocally and his wife is German but they have lived in Italy for a few years. 'The last I heard is that they had gone to Germany but I have no way of tracing them. Even the mobile doesn't work anymore.' The bride and groom, along with the groom's parents, had visited Ristorante La Rotonda seven months before the big day, tasting the different menus on offer. Opting for the fish, they paid a deposit of 3,300 euros and agreed to pay the final bill - which totalled 8,800 euros including the deposit - after the wedding, with a deadline set for the Wednesday after the event. Initially, everything went according to plan at the venue in the hills near Boville Ernica. The couple happily exchanged vows in front of their friends and family in a civil ceremony, officiated by a priest who came from Germany, Mr Fabrizi told Italy's Corriere Della Sera newspaper. Pictured: Ristorante La Rotonda a Boville, in the Italian province of Frosinone The 80 guests enjoyed the fish menu and the drinks, leaving Rotonda's restaurateur no reason to believe he would not be paid for his services. However, Italian media reports that Priorietti did not pay the day after the wedding - as he had agreed with the owner - and when the official Wednesday deadline came around, the newlyweds were nowhere to be found. Mr Fabrizi, waited for Priorietti to show up at the venue until late in the evening, and even tried to call him - but recieved no answer. He was even able to trace the groom's parents, who had been at the tasting session earlier in the year, but had no response from them either. After visiting the groom's local address and speaking to neighbours, the owner discovered the couple had not been heard from since the day after the wedding. This prompted him to contact the local police, who were able to trace the couple's movements from the wedding. To his dismay, the owner was told that the couple had driven to Rome and flown to Frankfurt, Germany after the party. Offici