Xerife: vídeo da câmera corporal justificativa agressão a suspeito

A family is seeking answers after accusing Jacksonville Sheriffs of brutally assaulting 24-year-old LeKeianWoods. According to the family Le’Keian was attacked by officers after he was pulled over and placed under arrest for “resisting without violence.” ____________________________________ Footage of the arrest seemingly shows an officer kicking the young man in the face while his hands are cuffed behind his back. The family claims that authorities aren’t allowing anyone, not even a lawyer, to see or speak to Le’Keian as he recovers in the hospital. #jacksonvilleflorida #police #lekeianinariuswoods #attacked #viral #news