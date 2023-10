Influenciadora mostra os seios por acidente durante voo

My main point in even talking about this is to highlight how much something NEEDS to change. How corrupt is it that a girl needs to be raped or killed before serious action is put in place!! I don’t feel safe walking alone around my own home town yet the guy who did this has already been let out of his cell 24 hours later with no repercussions. This isn’t the first time something like this has happened to me and it’s been completely disregarded by the police. The sad thing is I felt like I had built so much confidence and independence travelling solo and living in Australia on my own for 3 months and now I feel like I’ve taken 5 steps backwards and I genuinely feel so paranoid/ scared to be alone or walk anywhere. And it’s just not right that girls should ever have to feel anxious and on edge about walking around in broad daylight while men can just get away with this behaviour. I don’t really know what else to say it’s just sad and disappointing. I’m a strong girl so I’ll be ok and I am truly not looking for sympathy. I’m more angry than upset now to be honest. I just felt like I needed to express how passionate I feel about this. Stay safe and keep your wits about you🖤 #storytime #stalking #scaryincident #fypシ #foryoupage #foryou #harrassmentwillnotbetolerated #harrassmentisnotokay #uk #crimestories #truestorytime #sharingmystory #awarenessvideo #awarenessvideo #femalesafety #femalesafetytips