Fraudador de loteria: venda de casa pode render US$ 2 milhões após prisão

🎲6,9,20,21,31 and 34 is the winning combination by which Edward Putman 🏆won £2.5 million in the UK National Lottery. All these years he lived the life of a millionaire, but now he is being tried for lottery fraud. This story cannot happen with #Neogame https://t.co/iiCNx7xYyZ pic.twitter.com/C5I6Sb709j