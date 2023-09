Vídeo impressionante mostra professora carregando 25 crianças em um único carro, três delas no porta-malas; ela foi presa

A coach carrying schoolchildren has overturned after a crash on the M53. Emergency services arrived at the scene just after 8am after reports of a crash from J5 A41 New Chester Road (Eastham) to J4 A5137 Brimstage Road (Bebington). Merseyside Police and Merseyside Fire and Rescue service and North West Air Ambulance services are all in attendance. Pupils from both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar are believed to be involved. The fire service confirmed that there are "a number of causalities" and children are being taken to Arrowe Park hospital. #liverpoolecho #breakingnews #motorwaycrash