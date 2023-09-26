Noiva com deficiência visual venda noivos e convidados no casamento

Lucy Edwards, de 27 anos, de Birmingham (Inglaterra), compartilhou no TikTok seu casamento, classificado como o ?dia mais feliz e triste que já viveu?. Lucy perdeu a visão aos 17 anos, mas não deixou que isso a impedisse de criar uma experiência única para seu marido e convidados em seu casamento.
Lucy conheceu seu parceiro, Ollie Cave, de 27 anos, um artista de efeitos visuais, antes de perder a visão. O casal ficou noivo em junho de 2018 e começou a planejar o casamento dos sonhos.
Ao planejar a cerimônia, Lucy queria que seu futuro marido e seus convidados experimentassem a cerimônia da mesma maneira que ela. Então, ela decidiu vendá-los enquanto caminhava até o altar.
@lucyedwards
So this is the moment that I blindfolded all my guests, and I walked down the aisle on my #wedding day… Myself and Ollie thought it would be a really good idea to blindfold him as well, as when I got to the end, and my dad passed my hand to Ollie he was able to feel my wedding dress in the exact way that I felt it when I first had it on. This was such an important experience for us both even though Ollie isn’t blind, but we thought it was really important for him and all of my guests to experience what it’s like for me in the most important moment of our life so far. As you can see me, Ollie and my dad are really struggling to hold it together. It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life. I am so lucky that I have a husband that accepts me for exactly who I am my disability and everything. The whole me. I walked down the aisle to arrival of the birds by @The Cinematic Orchestra, as this is the song at the end of one of my favourite films, the Theory of Everything. Stephen Hawking has been a massive role model in my life and I always cry at the end of that movie at his final monologue. I really believe in the philosophy that we are all just small beings and atoms on this massive planet and Stephen taught me that you can love and hate your disability equally, and that’s a truly beautiful thing. It’s a sense of self that I’ve had to work on and I felt truly independent when walking down the aisle with my dad to this song. This is quite an emotional and raw moment to share with you guys, but I thought it was so important as it’s not a typical way that a bride walks down the aisle but it was my way. Just remember you are so special and you don’t have to follow traditions if you don’t want to. Our wedding day is about you and the person that you love and every moment needs to feel right for you. Thank you to the amazing harpist @Amie True Music (gifted) for playing the main melody along with the 3D audio speakers from Delta Live that we had up the aisle so we could have immersive sound. Ollie made an arrangement so I could hear where I was. Every step I took the music evolved and so did the flowers! A truly blind experience!♬ Arrival of the Birds (From "The Crimson Wing Mystery of the Flamingos") - The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
No final da cerimônia, Ollie teve a oportunidade de sentir o vestido de noiva de Lucy antes de tirar a venda dos olhos para finalmente ver sua esposa.
Lucy, criadora de conteúdo e apresentadora, disse: ?Eu não achava que seria uma noiva cega quando conheci Ollie. Foi o dia mais feliz da minha vida, mas também o mais triste.?
Lucy foi diagnosticada com incontinência pigmentar aos quatro anos de idade, uma condição genética rara que pode levar à perda de visão. Ela perdeu a visão em seu olho direito aos 11 anos e, aos 17 anos, estava completamente cega.
Mesmo com a perda gradual de sua visão, ela continuou seu relacionamento com Ollie e manteve a esperança de que um dia conseguiria ver seu próprio casamento.
Em 2022, ela tomou a decisão de não deixar seus amigos e familiares a verem caminhar pelo corredor. Ela queria que todos experimentassem a complexa mistura de emoções que ela sentia devido à perda de visão ao longo de uma década.
Lucy ainda lida com a tristeza da perda de sua visão, mas tenta manter uma atitude positiva. Ela afirmou: ?Uma das dádivas que a cegueira me deu é a capacidade de enxergar.?
Ela fez questão de tornar seu casamento o mais acessível possível para seus convidados, com sinais em Braille, descrições de áudio e alimentos sensoriais.
O casamento de Lucy e Ollie foi uma experiência sensorial única, e o momento em que todos se vendaram antes de Lucy caminhar pelo corredor foi um dos mais emocionantes.
Ollie, seu marido, compartilhou: ?O momento em que todos nós nos vendamos foi um dos mais emocionantes da minha vida. Meu vendador já estava um pouco molhado antes da primeira dama de honra chegar ao altar, mas quando ouvi os sinos no colarinho de nossa cachorrinha, Miss Molly, eu realmente desabei. Significava que minha Lucy estava a caminho, e acho que nunca estive tão animado.?