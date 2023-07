Este homem enfrentou ondas quebrando após se deparar com surpresa nas rochas

I was taking a walk today with Kevin when we stopped by this spot earlier and we stood watching families of turtles devouring the algae on the rocks. We left further down chatting and on our walk back home we noticed this turtle stuck between the rocks unable to get out, trying it’s hardest to swim out with each swell. Unfortunately I am not too strong to pull this big green fella out but thankfully a local was around to help get him safe and back to his family! #turtle #hawaii #animalrescue