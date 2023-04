Vídeo mostra a reação de um cachorro adotado minutos antes de ser sacrificado

BEST BEN UPDATE EVER! 🥹 Don’t my crying in the voiceover, this foster momma is a little emotional tonight. We got the approval for his FURRRREVER home & I am over the moon 🥰 Best news ever! I love you Benny & I am so glad I got to be a part of your journey to a second chance ❤️‍🩹 #fureverhome #foreverhome #bensjourney #adoptme #adopt #adoptdontshop #adopted #rescue #rescuedog #rescueme #rescued #saved #savealife #foster #fostermom #fosterdog #texasrescue #texas #bennyboy #bennyandthejets