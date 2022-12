Vídeo: jacaré de 3 metros é filmado nadando no mar da Flórida

Incredibly grateful to have captured this moment. Earlier today, my gf and I went to our local beach to capture some footage of the black-tip migration, what we found instead was an 8-10+ foot American aligator cruising the surf. I've lived along the treasure coast and palm beaches for 18 years and have never seen an aligator break the inlet. I've heard stories of possible sightings in the past but none have been captured on video to my knowledge. A once in a lifetime experience l'll be sure to remember. #fyp #palmbeachcounty #jupiterisland #aligatoronbeach #captainsforcleanwater #dji #wildlife #aligator #jupiterflorida