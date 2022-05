Descubra quem é o brasileiro que está fazendo história no MSI 2022

A Evil Geniuses enfrentará a RNG na primeira semifinal do MSI 2022 BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 24: Evil Geniuses pose at the League of Legends - Mid-Season Invitational Rumble Stage on May 24, 2022 in Busan, South Korea. (Photo by Lee Aiksoon/Riot Games) (Lee Aiksoon/Reprodução / Riot Games)