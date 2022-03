Árbitra conta como está a vida na Ucrânia após a invasão russa

I will end the day with this fabulous picture .. it shouldn’t be a thing .. but is a thing. A big thing. Kateryna Monzul, Maryna Striletska, Svitlana Grushko & Stephanie Frappart on VAR.

An all female officiating team.

You have to see it to achieve it. 👏🏻 Brilliant. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/cD5PAOMBdD