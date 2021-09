Vídeo descobre cobras pítons brigando no telhado de uma casa

This video was captured on 2/9/21 , we were called out to a Morayfield home as the home owners were hearing some bangs going on in the roof, shortly after we conducted a roof inspection, we located the two males fighting, we were able to relocate 1 male snake to at-least stop the fighting, the home owner's were find wit leaving the breeding pair in the roof to do its natural thing! To use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please contact [email protected]