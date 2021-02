Vídeo mostra captura de cobra mortal encontrada nadando em piscina; espécie é a que mais mata na Austrália

Swimming with an Eastern Brown Snake!!!

A family in Palmwoods got a surprise when as they hopped into the pool they noticed that something had already beaten them in there. It was a stunning orange coloured Eastern Brown Snake. It had most likely been cruising through the yard and accidentally fallen into the pool and couldn’t get out.

I also noticed that he had a lump down near his tail end and on a closer inspection it seemed that he had sustained an injury and possible broken vertebrae. We met up with the Australia Zoo Rescue team and they took it back to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital for assessment.

– Stu

