Registros da maior cobra cascavel do mundo fazem sucesso nas redes sociais

Amazing things happened at the Rattlesnake & Wildlife Festival this weekend! This is a video of Central Florida Zoo putting Edgar, the largest known diamondback rattlesnake currently in existence, back in his transport container. These guys are expertly trained, and practice safe venomous handling. Edgar is an albino Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake.

Publicado por Georgia Reptile Society en Domingo, 12 de marzo de 2017