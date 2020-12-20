Cervo que vive com flecha na cabeça visita fazenda todos os anos e comove as pessoas

Carrot Visits This Morning

I thought I would share with you, a little of Carrot's visit today.

I also thought I would explain some of the complications with that awful bolt in his head. I have been in contact with a CO from B.C. who has experience with removing bolts from a deer's head. He was awfully helpful. I have also had a local hunting business owner writing to me explaining the bolt in detail. As horrible as the injuury is, it may now be saving Carrot's life. Any attempt to remove it may cause severe bleeding (as the CTV National News article covered) or even nerve damage. It appears the bolt has cauterized teh wound. Cutting the bolt also comes with a whole set of problems. Carrot is not going to stand still for that and, even if he did, the bolt is made out of carbon and it will splinter and shard, and those splinters can easily cause infection in Carrot. His antlers are guarding the bolt perfectly so he won't be catching it on anything. He will avoid rubbing trees and sparring as is his playful behaviour with his other deer friends, but that's okay. He understands how to avoid pain.

It is the current hope that given enough time, his wound will heal and, after his antlers drop, that arrow may easily slide out. There are no guarantees of course, and each day may bring a different perspective. We will continue to share Carrot's journey with you. Thank you for lending you hearts to the guy who stole ours.

