Vídeo: Homem tenta incendiar veículo e acaba com as calças pegando fogo

Some lowlife decided to attempt to break in and torch both our cars this morning at around 2.15.

The person who did this brought a Jerry can with them filled with petrol and left in a hurry without it as they were startled by Sonny shouting at the little scumbag, but left with their clothes on fire as seen in the footage.

Location Leymoor Road Golcar.

If any body has any information please can you contact us!!

