Vídeo mostra cobra venenosa comendo outra na Austrália

Red Bellied Black Snake Eats Common Tree Snake !!!

We were called to a pony club out the back of Nambour on the Sunshine Coast to a good sized Red Bellied Black Snake eating a Common Tree Snake right at the back of the building! When Richie arrived it had finished his lunch and hid to digest when suddenly it made a dash through the water to escape!

He wasn’t quick enough to get away from two sets of alert eyes and was relocated safely… Trying to demonstrate the nature of a venomous snake once again proved to us that they just want to get away and escape 🐍

Publicado por Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 en Lunes, 9 de noviembre de 2020