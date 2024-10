12 mortes são confirmadas após passagem do furacão Milton na Flórida

Huracán Milton

PUNTA GORDA - OCTOBER 10: In this aerial view, a boat is washed ashore from when Hurricane Milton passed through the area on October 10, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the Siesta Key area of Florida, causing damage and flooding throughout Central Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)