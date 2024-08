“Rebeca é uma rainha”: Simone Biles explica a reverência à brasileira que a venceu pelo ouro no exercício de solo

Paris 2024 - Ginasta Artística Rebeca Andrade

Silver medalist Simone Biles, of the United States, left, and bronze medalist Jordan Chiles, of the United States, right, bow to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, of Brazil, during the medal ceremony for the women's artistic gymnastics individual floor finals at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

(Abbie Parr/AP)