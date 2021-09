Na ONU, Jair Bolsonaro exibe seu ‘Brasil diferente’

Jair Bolsonaro / NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 21: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro takes off his mask before addressing the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly on September 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters in New York City. More than 100 heads of state or government are attending the session in person, although the size of delegations is smaller due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz-Pool/Getty Images)