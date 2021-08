Grupo indígena denuncia Bolsonaro em Haia

/ RORAIMA, BRAZIL - JULY 01: Yanomami indigenous await for medical attention during the Yanomami / Raposa Serra do Sol Mission amidst at the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic at the 4 Special Border Platoon in the city of Alto Alegre on July 01, 2020 in Roraima, Brazil. The mission involves several ministries and seeks to intensify indigenous health care and Covid-19 prevention. Brazil has over 1,402,000 confirmed positive of Coronavirus cases, with 147 among Yanomamis, and 59,594 deaths across the country and 4 among Yanomamis. (Photo by Andressa Anholete / Getty Images)