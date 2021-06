EUA vão doar mais doses à América Latina

Joe Biden e a esposa, Jill, a caminho do Reino Unido para o G7 | getty images / WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 09: U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he and First Lady Jill Biden walk on the ellipse to board Marine One on June 09, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden and the First Lady are traveling to the United Kingdom for the G7 Summit and will later travel to Belgium and Switzerland, as part of an eight day trip through Europe. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)