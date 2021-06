Europa inaugura passaporte sanitário para viagens nesta terça

/ MALAGA, SPAIN - MAY 24: Passengers arriving from a London flight walk through the arrivals area of ​​Malaga airport on May 24, 2021 in Malaga, Spain. From today, the Spanish government added the UK to a list of countries whose residents do not need to quarantine or present a PCR test on arrival. However, Spain remains on the British government's "Amber List," which requires travelers returning to the UK from Spain to quarantine for 10 days and take two Covid-19 tests. (Photo by Carlos Gil/Getty Images)