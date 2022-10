Espaçonave Lucy da NASA faz passagem perto da Terra e tira fotos impressionante pelo caminho; registros inéditos

Say cheese!📸🌕 Our #LucyMission captured this mosaic of the Moon on Oct. 16, hours after it flew by Earth for Lucy's first of three gravity assists. Lucy was about 140,000 miles (230,000 km) from the Moon when it took these images. Click to enlarge! https://t.co/71LC3VPCdF pic.twitter.com/e2Bjl1WLMx