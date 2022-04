NASA: Telescópio Hubble encontra planeta em formação de maneira inesperada e resultado surpreende; confira registro

Welcome to protoplanet AB Aurigae b!



Hubble captured evidence of this “Jupiter-like” protoplanet forming at a whopping distance of 8.6 billion miles away from its host star. That’s over twice as far as Pluto is from our Sun!



Learn more: https://t.co/fOkLBKxxmg pic.twitter.com/PqEAHLV6WN