Vídeo mostra luta impressionante entre cobras no telhado de casa

Male Timber Rattlesnakes engaged in a "civil" wrestling or combat dance for mating rights. From around the 2nd week in July until end of September some times early October is mating season for the rattlesnakes in NC. Rival males will display this behavior between each other for dominance only during the mating season. Never do they bite each other or battle do death but only to prove their strength. Often this can last for hours between similar sized animals. The one that is pinned the most or tires first will admit to its defeat then will slither out of the territory rapidly in search for another receptive mate. Leaving the winner to be with his new accepting lady friend.