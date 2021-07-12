logo
Foco 12/07/2021

PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante o mês de junho de 2021

Por : Metro World News

A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de junho de 2021.

  • Jogos de PS5
  • 1 FIFA 21
  • 2 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • 4 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • 6 Resident Evil Village
  • 7 It Takes Two
  • 8 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
  • 9 Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
  • 10 Demon’s Souls
  • 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • 12 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  • 13 Watch Dogs: Legion
  • 14 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
  • 15 Metro Exodus
  • 16 Returnal
  • 17 SCARLET NEXUS
  • 18 Dark Alliance
  • 19 Guilty Gear -Strive-
  • 20 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Em primeiro lugar, o épico futurista Cyberpunk 2077.  Voltando para o presente, Grand Theft Auto V fica em segundo lugar.

  • Jogos de PS4
  • 1 Cyberpunk 2077
  • 2 Grand Theft Auto V
  • 3 God of War
  • 4 FIFA 21
  • 5 FAR CRY 5
  • 6 Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
  • 7 Mortal Kombat X
  • 8 NBA 2K21
  • 9 Far Cry Primal
  • 10 Anthem
  • 11 Minecraft
  • 12 Red Dead Redemption 2
  • 13 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
  • 14 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  • 15 The Sims 4
  • 16 Friday the 13th: The Game
  • 17 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 18 Need for Speed Heat
  • 19 Injustice 2
  • 20 Far Cry 4

“Fechando o pódio, God of War. Kratos e Atreus voltam para nos lembrar de um dos melhores games de todos os tempos”, detalhou.

  • Jogos de PS VR
  • 1 Beat Saber
  • 2 Creed Rise to Glory
  • 3 Job Simulator
  • 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  • 5 Batman: Arkham VR
  • 6 DOOM 3: VR Edition
  • 7 SUPERHOT VR
  • 8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • 9 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • 10 Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de junho em várias categorias.

  • Jogos Gratuitos – PlayStation Store
  • 1 Call of Duty: Warzone
  • 2 Fortnite
  • 3 Rocket League
  • 4 Genshin Impact
  • 5 Brawlhalla
  • 6 Destiny 2
  • 7 Apex Legends
  • 8 Rogue Company
  • 9 WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS
  • 10 Vigor

Com informações da Sony

