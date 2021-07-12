PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante o mês de junho de 2021

A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de junho de 2021.
- Jogos de PS5
- 1 FIFA 21
- 2 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 4 Mortal Kombat 11
- 5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- 6 Resident Evil Village
- 7 It Takes Two
- 8 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- 9 Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- 10 Demon’s Souls
- 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 12 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- 13 Watch Dogs: Legion
- 14 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
- 15 Metro Exodus
- 16 Returnal
- 17 SCARLET NEXUS
- 18 Dark Alliance
- 19 Guilty Gear -Strive-
- 20 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Em primeiro lugar, o épico futurista Cyberpunk 2077. Voltando para o presente, Grand Theft Auto V fica em segundo lugar.
- Jogos de PS4
- 1 Cyberpunk 2077
- 2 Grand Theft Auto V
- 3 God of War
- 4 FIFA 21
- 5 FAR CRY 5
- 6 Far Cry 3 Classic Edition
- 7 Mortal Kombat X
- 8 NBA 2K21
- 9 Far Cry Primal
- 10 Anthem
- 11 Minecraft
- 12 Red Dead Redemption 2
- 13 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- 14 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- 15 The Sims 4
- 16 Friday the 13th: The Game
- 17 Mortal Kombat 11
- 18 Need for Speed Heat
- 19 Injustice 2
- 20 Far Cry 4
“Fechando o pódio, God of War. Kratos e Atreus voltam para nos lembrar de um dos melhores games de todos os tempos”, detalhou.
- Jogos de PS VR
- 1 Beat Saber
- 2 Creed Rise to Glory
- 3 Job Simulator
- 4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- 5 Batman: Arkham VR
- 6 DOOM 3: VR Edition
- 7 SUPERHOT VR
- 8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- 9 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- 10 Marvel’s Iron Man VR
Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de junho em várias categorias.
- Jogos Gratuitos – PlayStation Store
- 1 Call of Duty: Warzone
- 2 Fortnite
- 3 Rocket League
- 4 Genshin Impact
- 5 Brawlhalla
- 6 Destiny 2
- 7 Apex Legends
- 8 Rogue Company
- 9 WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS
- 10 Vigor
Com informações da Sony
