PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante o mês de maio de 2021

A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de maio de 2021.
- Jogos de PS4
- 1 Mortal Kombat X
- 2 Grand Theft Auto V
- 3 Resident Evil Village
- 4 FIFA 21
- 5 NBA 2K21
- 6 Need for Speed Heat
- 7 Minecraft
- 8 Mortal Kombat 11
- 9 Batman: Arkham Knight
- 10 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- 11 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- 12 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- 13 Little Nightmares
- 14 One Piece: Burning Blood
- 15 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
- 16 The Last Of Us Remastered
- 17 The Crew 2
- 18 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 19 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- 20 Super Bomberman R
“Em primeiro lugar, Mortal Kombat X. Em segundo, Grand Theft Auto V”, detalhou.
- Jogos de PS5
- 1 Resident Evil Village
- 2 FIFA 21
- 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- 5 Returnal
- 6 Mortal Kombat 11
- 7 Subnautica: Below Zero
- 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 9 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- 10 It Takes Two
- 11 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- 12 Immortals Fenyx Rising
- 13 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- 14 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- 15 Demon’s Souls
- 16 Watch Dogs: Legion
- 17 Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- 18 Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- 19 OUTRIDERS
- 20 Marvel’s Avengers
“Fechando o pódio, um lançamento novo! Resident evil Village chegou com tudo, talvez com a ajuda do charme aterrorizante de Lady Alcina Dimitrescu”, completou.
- Jogos de PS VR
- 1 Beat Saber
- 2 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
- 3 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- 4 DOOM 3: VR Edition
- 5 Blood & Truth
- 6 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
- 7 PlayStation VR Worlds
- 8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- 9 SUPERHOT VR
- 10 Job Simulator
Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de maio em várias categorias.
- Jogos Gratuitos
- 1 Call of Duty: Warzone
- 2 Genshin Impact
- 3 Rocket League
- 4 Fortnite
- 5 Destiny 2
- 6 Brawlhalla
- 7 Apex Legends
- 8 Rogue Company
- 9 Warframe
- 10 Vigor
Com informações da Sony
