PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante o mês de maio de 2021

A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de maio de 2021.

Jogos de PS4

1 Mortal Kombat X

2 Grand Theft Auto V

3 Resident Evil Village

4 FIFA 21

5 NBA 2K21

6 Need for Speed Heat

7 Minecraft

8 Mortal Kombat 11

9 Batman: Arkham Knight

10 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4

11 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

12 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE

13 Little Nightmares

14 One Piece: Burning Blood

15 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy

16 The Last Of Us Remastered

17 The Crew 2

18 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

19 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

20 Super Bomberman R

“Em primeiro lugar, Mortal Kombat X. Em segundo, Grand Theft Auto V”, detalhou.

Jogos de PS5

1 Resident Evil Village

2 FIFA 21

3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

5 Returnal

6 Mortal Kombat 11

7 Subnautica: Below Zero

8 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

9 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

10 It Takes Two

11 NBA 2K21 Next Generation

12 Immortals Fenyx Rising

13 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

14 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

15 Demon’s Souls

16 Watch Dogs: Legion

17 Hood: Outlaws & Legends

18 Sackboy: A Big Adventure

19 OUTRIDERS

20 Marvel’s Avengers

“Fechando o pódio, um lançamento novo! Resident evil Village chegou com tudo, talvez com a ajuda do charme aterrorizante de Lady Alcina Dimitrescu”, completou.

Jogos de PS VR

1 Beat Saber

2 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series

3 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission

4 DOOM 3: VR Edition

5 Blood & Truth

6 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

7 PlayStation VR Worlds

8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

9 SUPERHOT VR

10 Job Simulator

Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de maio em várias categorias.

Jogos Gratuitos

1 Call of Duty: Warzone

2 Genshin Impact

3 Rocket League

4 Fortnite

5 Destiny 2

6 Brawlhalla

7 Apex Legends

8 Rogue Company

9 Warframe

10 Vigor

Com informações da Sony

