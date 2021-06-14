logo
Foco
Entretenimento
Estilo de Vida
Colunistas
Social
Horóscopo
/ Reprodução
Estilo de Vida 14/06/2021

PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante o mês de maio de 2021

Por : Metro World News

A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de maio de 2021.

CONFIRA AINDA: Jogos gratuitos para membros PlayStation Plus de junho: Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5 e Star Wars Squadrons

  • Jogos de PS4
  • 1 Mortal Kombat X
  • 2 Grand Theft Auto V
  • 3 Resident Evil Village
  • 4 FIFA 21
  • 5 NBA 2K21
  • 6 Need for Speed Heat
  • 7 Minecraft
  • 8 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 9 Batman: Arkham Knight
  • 10 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
  • 11 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
  • 12 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  • 13 Little Nightmares
  • 14 One Piece: Burning Blood
  • 15 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
  • 16 The Last Of Us Remastered
  • 17 The Crew 2
  • 18 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • 19 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • 20 Super Bomberman R

“Em primeiro lugar, Mortal Kombat X. Em segundo, Grand Theft Auto V”, detalhou.

  • Jogos de PS5
  • 1 Resident Evil Village
  • 2 FIFA 21
  • 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • 4 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • 5 Returnal
  • 6 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 7 Subnautica: Below Zero
  • 8 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • 9 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
  • 10 It Takes Two
  • 11 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  • 12 Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • 13 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  • 14 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • 15 Demon’s Souls
  • 16 Watch Dogs: Legion
  • 17 Hood: Outlaws & Legends
  • 18 Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • 19 OUTRIDERS
  • 20 Marvel’s Avengers

“Fechando o pódio, um lançamento novo! Resident evil Village chegou com tudo, talvez com a ajuda do charme aterrorizante de Lady Alcina Dimitrescu”, completou.

  • Jogos de PS VR
  • 1 Beat Saber
  • 2 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
  • 3 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • 4 DOOM 3: VR Edition
  • 5 Blood & Truth
  • 6 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul
  • 7 PlayStation VR Worlds
  • 8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • 9 SUPERHOT VR
  • 10 Job Simulator

Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de maio em várias categorias.

  • Jogos Gratuitos
  • 1 Call of Duty: Warzone
  • 2 Genshin Impact
  • 3 Rocket League
  • 4 Fortnite
  • 5 Destiny 2
  • 6 Brawlhalla
  • 7 Apex Legends
  • 8 Rogue Company
  • 9 Warframe
  • 10 Vigor

Com informações da Sony

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Metro World News Brasil
10 Maio 2021
PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante o mês de abril de 2021