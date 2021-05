Registro impressionante captado pelo telescópio Hubble da NASA mostra obscura nebulosa de emissão.

Happy #HubbleFriday! 🎉



This week’s image showcases the emission nebula NGC 2313. Emission nebulae are bright clouds of ionized gas that emit their own light.



At the center is the star V565, which highlights a silvery, fan-shaped veil of gas and dust: https://t.co/hm8aBJ7S7U pic.twitter.com/n7JEASSQtx