PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante o mês de abril de 2021

A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de abril de 2021.
- Jogos de PS4
- 1 MLB The Show 21
- 2 Grand Theft Auto V
- 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 4 OUTRIDERS
- 5 Mortal Kombat 11
- 6 Minecraft
- 7 NBA 2K21
- 8 ARK: Survival Evolved
- 9 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
- 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- 11 Injustice 2
- 12 PGA TOUR 2K21
- 13 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
- 14 It Takes Two
- 15 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- 16 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- 17 Red Dead Redemption 2
- 18 UFC 4
- 19 Mortal Kombat XL
- 20 Gang Beasts
“Grand Theft Auto V rouba o primeiro lugar novamente, Los Santos já deve ser a cidade dos Games mais conhecida de todas”, detalhou.
- Jogos de PS5
- 1 MLB The Show 21
- 2 OUTRIDERS
- 3 Returnal
- 4 Mortal Kombat 11
- 5 It Takes Two
- 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 7 FIFA 21
- 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 9 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- 10 Madden NFL 21
- 11 Marvel’s Avengers
- 12 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- 13 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
- 14 HITMAN 3
- 15 Demon’s Souls
- 16 Borderlands 3
- 17 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
- 18 Godfall
- 19 No Man’s Sky
- 20 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
Como revelado, em segundo e terceiro lugar, a partida de futebol mais disputada de todas.
- Jogos de PS VR
- 1 Beat Saber
- 2 SUPERHOT VR
- 3 Job Simulator
- 4 Creed Rise to Glory
- 5 The Walking Dead Onslaught
- 6 GORN
- 7 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- 8 DOOM 3: VR Edition
- 9 Arizona Sunshine
- 10 ALVO VR
“eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE e FIFA 21! PES 2021 acaba levando a melhor”, completou.
- Jogos Gratuitos – PlayStation Store
- 1 Call of Duty: Warzone
- 2 Fortnite
- 3 Rocket League
- 4 Apex Legends
- 5 Destiny 2
- 6 Brawlhalla
- 7 Genshin Impact
- 8 Rogue Company
- 9 Vigor
- 10 Enlisted
Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de abril em várias categorias.
Com informações da Sony
