Estilo de Vida 10/05/2021

PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante o mês de abril de 2021

Grand Theft Auto V rouba o primeiro lugar novamente.

Por : Metro World News

A Sony divulgou, recentemente, os títulos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) do mês de abril de 2021.

  • Jogos de PS4
  • 1 MLB The Show 21
  • 2 Grand Theft Auto V
  • 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • 4 OUTRIDERS
  • 5 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 6 Minecraft
  • 7 NBA 2K21
  • 8 ARK: Survival Evolved
  • 9 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER
  • 10 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • 11 Injustice 2
  • 12 PGA TOUR 2K21
  • 13 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  • 14 It Takes Two
  • 15 NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
  • 16 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
  • 17 Red Dead Redemption 2
  • 18 UFC 4
  • 19 Mortal Kombat XL
  • 20 Gang Beasts

“Grand Theft Auto V rouba o primeiro lugar novamente, Los Santos já deve ser a cidade dos Games mais conhecida de todas”, detalhou.

  • Jogos de PS5
  • 1 MLB The Show 21
  • 2 OUTRIDERS
  • 3 Returnal
  • 4 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 5 It Takes Two
  • 6 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • 7 FIFA 21
  • 8 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • 9 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  • 10 Madden NFL 21
  • 11 Marvel’s Avengers
  • 12 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • 13 Disco Elysium – The Final Cut
  • 14 HITMAN 3
  • 15 Demon’s Souls
  • 16 Borderlands 3
  • 17 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  • 18 Godfall
  • 19 No Man’s Sky
  • 20 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE

Como revelado, em segundo e terceiro lugar, a partida de futebol mais disputada de todas.

  • Jogos de PS VR
  • 1 Beat Saber
  • 2 SUPERHOT VR
  • 3 Job Simulator
  • 4 Creed Rise to Glory
  • 5 The Walking Dead Onslaught
  • 6 GORN
  • 7 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  • 8 DOOM 3: VR Edition
  • 9 Arizona Sunshine
  • 10 ALVO VR

“eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE e FIFA 21! PES 2021 acaba levando a melhor”, completou.

  • Jogos Gratuitos – PlayStation Store
  • 1 Call of Duty: Warzone
  • 2 Fortnite
  • 3 Rocket League
  • 4 Apex Legends
  • 5 Destiny 2
  • 6 Brawlhalla
  • 7 Genshin Impact
  • 8 Rogue Company
  • 9 Vigor
  • 10 Enlisted

Além disso, também foram divulgados outros jogos que fazem parte do top 10 de abril em várias categorias.

Com informações da Sony

