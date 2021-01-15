PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante todo o ano de 2020

Por Metro World News

Foram revelados nesta semana os jogos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) durante todo o ano de 2020. Conforme revelado pela Sony, esporte e muita aventura são os favoritos dos fãs PlayStation.

PS4: “O esporte leva o pódio mais uma vez com FIFA 20! Em segundo lugar, Grand Theft Auto V e as aventuras fora da lei pela cidade de Los Santos”.

“Fechando o top 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, mostrando o poder dos jogos multiplayer, afinal, jogar com amigos é sempre mais divertido”, detalhou.

Ainda de acordo com as informações, também foram divulgados os games mais baixados para PS5, e muito mais. Confira:

Jogos de PS5

  • 1 FIFA 21
  • 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  • 5 Demon’s Souls
  • 6 Mortal Kombat 11
  • 7 Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • 8 Watch Dogs: Legion
  • 9 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
  • 10 Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • 11 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
  • 12 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
  • 13 Godfall
  • 14 Borderlands 3
  • 15 DIRT 5
  • 16 No Man’s Sky
  • 17 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
  • 18 Just Dance 2021
  • 19 WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
  • 20 Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Jogos de PS4

  • 1 FIFA 20
  • 2 Grand Theft Auto V
  • 3 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
  • 4 FIFA 21
  • 5 Minecraft
  • 6 The Last of Us Part II
  • 7 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  • 8 eFootball PES 2020
  • 9 Red Dead Redemption 2
  • 10 God of War
  • 11 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
  • 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • 13 Marvel’s Spider-Man
  • 14 Batman: Arkham Knight
  • 15 FAR CRY 5
  • 16 Assassin’s Creed Origins
  • 17 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
  • 18 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  • 19 Mortal Kombat X
  • 20 Watch Dogs 2

Jogos de PS VR

  • 1 Beat Saber
  • 2 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
  • 3 Creed Rise to Glory
  • 4 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  • 5 SUPERHOT VR
  • 6 Job Simulator
  • 7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  • 8 Blood & Truth
  • 9 PlayStation VR Worlds
  • 10 Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Com informações da Sony

