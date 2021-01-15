PlayStation Store: os jogos mais baixados durante todo o ano de 2020
Foram revelados nesta semana os jogos mais baixados da PlayStation Store (PS Store) durante todo o ano de 2020. Conforme revelado pela Sony, esporte e muita aventura são os favoritos dos fãs PlayStation.
PS4: “O esporte leva o pódio mais uma vez com FIFA 20! Em segundo lugar, Grand Theft Auto V e as aventuras fora da lei pela cidade de Los Santos”.
“Fechando o top 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, mostrando o poder dos jogos multiplayer, afinal, jogar com amigos é sempre mais divertido”, detalhou.
Ainda de acordo com as informações, também foram divulgados os games mais baixados para PS5, e muito mais. Confira:
Jogos de PS5
- 1 FIFA 21
- 2 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- 3 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- 4 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- 5 Demon’s Souls
- 6 Mortal Kombat 11
- 7 Immortals Fenyx Rising
- 8 Watch Dogs: Legion
- 9 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- 10 Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- 11 NBA 2K21 Next Generation
- 12 Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- 13 Godfall
- 14 Borderlands 3
- 15 DIRT 5
- 16 No Man’s Sky
- 17 Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
- 18 Just Dance 2021
- 19 WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
- 20 Overcooked! All You Can Eat
Jogos de PS4
- 1 FIFA 20
- 2 Grand Theft Auto V
- 3 Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- 4 FIFA 21
- 5 Minecraft
- 6 The Last of Us Part II
- 7 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- 8 eFootball PES 2020
- 9 Red Dead Redemption 2
- 10 God of War
- 11 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4
- 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- 13 Marvel’s Spider-Man
- 14 Batman: Arkham Knight
- 15 FAR CRY 5
- 16 Assassin’s Creed Origins
- 17 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
- 18 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- 19 Mortal Kombat X
- 20 Watch Dogs 2
Jogos de PS VR
- 1 Beat Saber
- 2 ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
- 3 Creed Rise to Glory
- 4 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- 5 SUPERHOT VR
- 6 Job Simulator
- 7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- 8 Blood & Truth
- 9 PlayStation VR Worlds
- 10 Marvel’s Iron Man VR
