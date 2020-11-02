Kate Middleton e príncipe William aparecem com looks "iguais" e causam furor nas redes socais

View this post on Instagram

🏆 Behind the scenes with the @PrideofBritain Awards — tune in to watch the Awards on Sunday 1st November at 9pm on ITV 📺 • The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge presented a Pride of Britain award on behalf of the nation 🇬🇧 to recognise the incredible work of our NHS frontline staff in the battle against coronavirus. • At St Bartholomew’s, the UK’s oldest hospital, The Duke said: “We cannot thank you enough. On behalf of a grateful nation, it is a tremendous honour for Catherine and I to present a special recognition award to the army of dedicated NHS staff." • The Duchess added: “Through our conversations with frontline workers during the pandemic, we have been inspired by their stories of bravery and selflessness.” • During lockdown, we joined people up and down the country to applaud the NHS and our keyworkers each week. Their hard work still goes on and we remain indebted to them for all they do.