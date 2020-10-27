Estes são os melhores cortes e penteados para quem tem cabelo platinado
O cabelo platinado é um estilo que se tornou muito popular nos últimos anos. É brilhante, vistoso e ousado.
Pode parecer um pouco assustador para algumas mulheres por causa de todo o tratamento e compromisso que isso implica. Mas, uma vez que faz parte do seu look, você garante um visual extremamente incrível, com opções para muitos cortes e penteados.
E, apesar da crença popular de que é uma cor exclusiva para os idosos, esta lista de cortes e penteados do portal Nueva Mujer permitirá que você veja que os tons não têm idade.
Cortes e penteados que favorecem o cabelo banhado
Pixie com franja ondulada
Ondas de praia
🖤platinum balayage with a shadow root & trim 🖤 I've had lots of clients lately (including myself😉) wanting to go lighter & blonde- so if you're wanting to be THIS blonde by spring/summer now would be the time to start the lightening process! Typically the darker your hair is the more highlighting or balayage appointments you'll need to achieve a look like this- feel free to message me or book a consultation with any questions about your #healthyhairjourney 👍🏻
Bob largo
Trança tripla
This hairstyle was one I was unsure whether or not I'd like as I was doing it, and it ended up being one of my favorites! It's 3 #lacebraids on each side and tied back. Oh, and don't forget to snag my favorite earrings from @stellaanddotbyamanda (link in bio) #lacebraid #blondehair #frenchbraid #dutchbraid #hairpost #hairstylist #hairstyle #stellaanddot #stelladotstyle