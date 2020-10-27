Estes são os melhores cortes e penteados para quem tem cabelo platinado

Por Metro World News

O cabelo platinado é um estilo que se tornou muito popular nos últimos anos. É brilhante, vistoso e ousado.

Pode parecer um pouco assustador para algumas mulheres por causa de todo o tratamento e compromisso que isso implica. Mas, uma vez que faz parte do seu look, você garante um visual extremamente incrível, com opções para muitos cortes e penteados.

E, apesar da crença popular de que é uma cor exclusiva para os idosos, esta lista de cortes e penteados do portal Nueva Mujer permitirá que você veja que os tons não têm idade.

 

Cortes e penteados que favorecem o cabelo banhado

Pixie com franja ondulada

Ondas de praia

 

Bob largo

 

Trança tripla

